Stephen Thompson Says Jorge Masvidal’s Rise Is ‘Inspirational’

Jorge Masvidal could very well be 2019’s fighter of the year. He knocked out Darren Till in March, then he knocked out Ben Askren in five-seconds at UFC 239. Now, at UFC 244, he will headline the card against Nate Diaz.

For Stephen Thompson, who beat Masvidal, and is looking to rebound from a couple of losses, says ‘Gamebred’s’ rise is inspirational.

“Watching Masvidal and seeing what has been happening to him recently is kinda inspirational for me,” Stephen Thompson said on SiriusXM’s The Luke Thomas Show (h/t BJPENN.com). “Yes I beat him my last fight at Madison Square Garden, and it’s kinda inspirational cause I lost my last two fights. So knowing and seeing Masvidal lose and then come back after two wins, and now look at him. I mean he’s one of the most popular guys in the UFC right now over two knockouts over Darren Till and Ben Askren. That could be me this year.

“To me that’s kinda inspirational,” Stephen Thompson continued. “Like I can do this. That kinda gives me confidence as well. Even though I’ve lost twice, I can be back and be back right where I was before in no time. Over two fights. So man my hat goes off to Masvidal for sure. I’m actually dumb happy for the guy.”

Stephen Thompson returns to the Octagon on the same card against Vicente Luque.