Stephen Thompson Says The Ball Is In Robbie Lawler’s Court For Fight

Two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson wants to fight. And if he had it his way, his next opponent would be former 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler. Both men have lost two of their last four fights, and are coming off losses.

Thompson was defeated by Darren Till via unanimous decision in May. A knee surgery has delayed his return for the past several months. As for Lawler, his last Octagon appearance was a loss to former 155-pound king Rafael dos Anjos. “RDA” defeated Lawler via unanimous decision at UFC on FOX 26 in December.

Speaking to Jim Edwards of MMA NYTT recently, Thompson said the ball is in “The Ruthless One’s” court for a potential fight:

“It’s all up to him right now,” Thompson said. “We’re both coming off a knee injury. He also ended up tearing his MCL in his last fight with dos Anjos, but I think he’s back in the gym now training. I really want this fight, but to be honest with you the ball is now in his court.

“I tried poking at him a little via social media and we’ve been in contact with his management. It sounds like he wants to make it happen so we’re just kind of just waiting on him.”

What do you think about a potential fight between Thompson and Lawler?