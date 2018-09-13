Stephen Thompson sounds off on Colby Covington calling him a virgin.

Covington has been nabbing more attention thanks to his trash talking. While the 14-1 professional mixed martial arts record helps, Covington has been making a push for the mainstream media with his antics. Even someone as well liked as “Wonderboy” has been targeted with “Chaos” calling him a “virgin.”

Stephen Thompson Sounds Off on Colby Covington’s Trash Talk

Speaking to James Lynch representing Fightful, Thompson offered a response to Covington’s insults (via Bloody Elbow):

“I did see it, you know what, it kind of made me chuckle a little bit. The stuff that comes out that guys mouth, it’s funny, but at the same time, the dude’s trying way too hard. He’s trying to be a Conor McGregor and he’s just not him, he’s not doing a very good job of it. People love to hate this guy, that’s the kind of character he is. Nobody likes him, but it gets him fights, and I think he will be getting that title shot next.”

Covington is likely headed for a welterweight title clash against champion Tyron Woodley. The two were supposed to meet at UFC 228 in Dallas, Texas but Covington had to undergo nasal surgery. As a result, he was stripped of the UFC 170-pound gold.

As for Thompson, his next bout isn’t set in stone. Reports claimed that Thompson would be meeting Robbie Lawler at an event to be aired live on ESPN next year, but “Ruthless” hasn’t even been cleared to compete. It’ll be interesting to see who Thompson meets next as he’s looking to put his unanimous decision loss to Darren Till behind him.

