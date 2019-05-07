Stephen Thompson Speaks On Sitting Out For UFC Greenville

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be making its way to South Carolina, but a local favorite will not be competing on the card.

Stephen Thompson was born in Simpsonville, South Carolina. While it would seem to be a no brainer to have him on the UFC Greenville card, some things just don’t pan out. Thompson is coming off the first knockout loss of his career to Anthony Pettis back in March and he wants more time to heal.

‘Wonderboy’ Talks Missing Out On UFC Greenville

Thompson admits that fighting at UFC Greenville would’ve been ideal, but his health comes first (via Greenville News):

“I can’t wait to get back into the octagon. But Greenville – I’m not going to be able to do that and I really really wanted to.”

Last month, Thompson told Bloody Elbow that he was shooting for an August return. UFC Greenville takes place on June 22. Thompson has gone 1-3-1 in his last five outings. He hasn’t picked up a win since Nov. 2017. He has fallen to the seventh spot on the UFC welterweight rankings. Time will tell what’s next for “Wonderboy,” but he definitely will not be fighting in June.

Do you think Stephen Thompson should’ve been saved for the UFC Greenville card instead of fighting in March?