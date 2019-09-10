Stephen Thompson Takes On Vicente Luque At UFC 244

Stephen Thompson didn’t get his wish, while Vicente Luque has.

‘Wonderboy’ was asking for a fight against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 244 but instead will take on Vicente Luque. The American born-Brazilian in, Luque, was asking for a fight against Thompson and has gotten the fight. The news of the fight was first reported by ESPN.

Breaking: Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson vs. Vicente Luque has been added to UFC 244 on Nov. 2 in NYC, per Dana White. Wonderboy wanted to return to MSG and Luque, 10-2 in the UFC, hails from nearby New Jersey. Fun matchup at 170. pic.twitter.com/Ujtt3HvcVb — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 10, 2019

Stephen Thompson is on a two-fight losing streak after being knocked out by Anthony Pettis last time out. Before that, he dropped a controversial decision loss to Darren Till after beating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217. He has also fought for the welterweight title twice where he fought Tyron Woodley to a draw at UFC 205 and then had an immediate rematch and lost at UFC 209.

Vicente Luque, meanwhile, is on a six-fight winning streak including wins over Mike Perry, Jalin Turner, and Niko Price. He also holds a win over Belal Muhammad who had a big win at UFC 242. His only two losses in the UFC are to Michael Graves and Leon Edwards.

Meanwhile, Brett Okamoto also added that Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till will serve as the co-main event of UFC 244. Of course, the main event is Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title.