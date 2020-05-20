Stephen Thompson Thinks ‘Re-Motivated’ Tyron Woodley Will Piece Up Gilbert Burns

Stephen Thompson sees Tyron Woodley having his way with Gilbert Burns.

Woodley vs. Burns is set for a UFC event on May 30. UFC president Dana White wants the event to be held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The Nevada State Athletic Commission has yet to lift its ban on sporting events.

Thompson Predicts Woodley vs. Burns

MMA Crazy got a chance to speak to Thompson, who shared the Octagon with Woodley twice. “Wonderboy” believes “The Chosen One” will emerge victorious over Burns (h/t MMAMania).

“I think it’s a better fight for Tyron, for sure,” Thompson told MMA Crazy. “I think Tyron’s got the better striking, I think he’s got the heavier hands. I think Tyron’s gonna go out there and piece him up, because the guy is re-motivated. I saw him during his last camp and I actually chatted with him and we did an Instagram Live together and the guy is motivated. That’s a guy I would not want to stand up against in this next up-and-coming fight.”

Burns is coming off the biggest win of his pro MMA career. He stopped Demian Maia via first-round TKO back in March. Burns is riding a five-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since July 2018.

As for Woodley, he hasn’t competed since March 2019. He lost the UFC welterweight championship to Kamaru Usman. It was Woodley’s first loss since 2014. Woodley was supposed to meet Robbie Lawler in a rematch last year, but he needed to undergo hand surgery. A bout with Leon Edwards set for 2020 was scrapped due to travel issues brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.