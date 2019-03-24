Stephen Thompson Speaks On UFC Nashville Loss

Stephen Thompson was quick to provide an update following his UFC Nashville defeat.

Last night (March 23), Thompson shared the Octagon with former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. Thompson was the favorite as he was the third ranked welterweight, a division that was foreign to Pettis under the UFC banner. “Showtime” ended up scoring a second-round knockout victory over “Wonderboy.”

‘Wonderboy’ Issues Statement On UFC Nashville Loss

Thompson took to his Facebook page to issue the following statement (via BJPenn.com):

“What’s up guys. I’m at the hospital. Just got knocked out. I don’t even remember a dang thing. All I remember was punching him in the face, his nose bleeding, and then I wake up in the back. When I come to in the back, I have Chris Weidman right there standing next to me. My mom telling me.. but I’m ok. Everything is good. Crap happens. Especially when you’ve been in this sport long enough. I’ll be back.”

Thompson will have to find a way to get back on the horse as he hasn’t earned a win since Nov. 2017. For now, he’s likely to just want to rest and process what went wrong last night.

Do you think Stephen Thompson will rebound from his knockout loss to Anthony Pettis?