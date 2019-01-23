Stephen Thompson Wants Kamaru Usman To Unseat Tyron Woodley

Stephen Thompson knows that another successful title defense for Tyron Woodley likely means a longer wait for another championship opportunity.

Woodley is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder. He has two title defenses against Thompson. Their first fight ended in a draw, while Woodley earned a majority decision win in their second encounter. The rematch had little action, so fans aren’t exactly clamoring for a trilogy.

“Wonderboy” Pulling For Kamaru Usman

Woodley is scheduled to defend his welterweight gold against Kamaru Usman in the co-main event of UFC 235. Thompson explained to Ariel Helwani on his ESPN MMA show why he wants Usman to emerge victorious (via BJPenn.com):

“Yeah, most definitely. For my career-wise, I would want Kamaru Usman to win. But man, Tyron is just another animal. He’s another animal. His wrestling… Is very good. I think better than any of the guys that Usman has faced. I believe that Tyron’s striking is, he’s very explosive. They’re both gonna have their hands full. But for my career, yeah I would definitely want Usman to win.”

Thompson is set to do battle with Anthony Pettis the same month that Woodley defends his title. While Woodley’s bout will be on March 2, Thompson vs. Pettis will take place on March 23 in Nashville. “Wonderboy” hasn’t competed since his controversial unanimous decision loss to Darren Till back in May 2018.

Do you think Stephen Thompson can make his way back to the welterweight title picture?