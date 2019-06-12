Stephen Thompson Wants To Fight Nate Diaz

Stephen Thompson is looking to get back into the Octagon at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden in New York City. There, he is hoping to get back into the win column, and “Wonderboy” already knows who he wants to fight against. That being Stockton, California’s own, Nate Diaz.

“Dude, I would love to fight Nate Diaz, man,” Thompson said to reporters at UFC 238. “He’s a legend of the game for sure. I think I’m older than him but still, he’s a legend of the game and he’s been in the game a lot longer than I have.

“The dude’s tough, I like his mentality, I like where his head’s at especially when it comes to the art of war. It’s just awesome. That would be a very cool fight, I think.”

Although Diaz already has a fight booked against Anthony Pettis, Stephen Thompson would still like the fight. And, seeing how he did against “Showtime” he is rooting for Pettis but can’t decide who will win. Rather, he knows it will be an exciting fight for the fans.

“I think it’s going to be a great fight for both of them,” “Wonderboy,” said. “Of course, I think I’m rooting for Anthony just because he beat me last. And I’ve been a fan of his for a while anyway.

“I think Nate’s definitely got the reach but he’s just a relentless guy. Takes a lot of damage which tires a lot of his opponent out. His opponents start to get tired and he just takes over so it’s going to be a good fight.”