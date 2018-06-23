Stephen Thompson Isn’t Sold on UFC Adding More Weight Classes

Stephen Thompson doesn’t see the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) adding more weight classes anytime soon.

Much has been made over the bevy of failed weight cuts in mixed martial arts. The problem seems to be more prominent under the UFC banner. UFC president Dana White is working with athletic commissions to go back to afternoon weigh-ins as opposed to early morning weigh-ins.

Fighters such as lightweight Kevin Lee have called for a 165-pound weight class. There was a time when some were even asking for a cruiserweight division to be implemented. One fighter who isn’t sold on these additions is former two-time title challenger Thompson.

“Wonderboy” explained to BJPenn.com why he doesn’t see the UFC adding new weight classes at the moment:

“I don’t think the UFC will implement the new divisions just because then there would be more champions. You know, if there is more champions then that is more money that they have to put out. With that said, if they do implement some new divisions, I think that would be really good. Then people wouldn’t be trying to kill themselves. I think introducing new weight classes would just be awesome man. You would still get the odd fighter trying to kill themselves to make a lower weight class but I think overall it would really help. I think the end result would less missed weight cuts and more exciting fights to be honest.”

Thompson is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Darren Till last month in Liverpool. “Wonderboy” has gone 1-2-1 in his last three outings. He’s eyeing a bout with former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at a Madison Square Garden show in November. If he does indeed get his wish and emerges victorious, it’ll be his first win in a year.

Do you agree with Stephen Thompson’s take on the addition of more weight classes?