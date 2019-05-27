Stephen Thompson Would ‘Love To’ Rematch Darren Till

In 2018, the Octagon headed to Liverpool, England for one reason, Darren Till. When Till was announced as the headliner, many pegged it as the same as Conor McGregor fighting in Dublin. But, the Englishman had a much harder fight in fighting the number one contender at the time, Stephen Thompson.

Ultimately, it was a back-and-forth affair with no much happening, and in the end, Till won the fight by decision. However, like many fans and media, Thompson believes he won the fight and wants to run that one back.

“When I look back on it I do think I won it, but it’s nothing that really sits on me. Whatever happened happened and all I can do is just keep moving forward. I really do think I went out there and put on a show, enough to get that win, but it just goes to show that you can’t leave it in the judges’ hands sometimes. It’s behind me and I’m ready to move forward, just like I am with this fight against Anthony [Pettis],” he said.

“Hats off to my man Darren Till. I hope he’s taking the last loss well. I know he got in trouble not so long ago, and hopefully he’s learned from it.”

“I’d love to step back out there with my man Darren Till,” Thompson continued. “I think we put on a show last time, so of course, I would love to [fight him again]. To be honest, any one of those guys that I’ve stepped in the Octagon with — Darren Till, Anthony Pettis, Tyron Woodley — I would love to step back in the Octagon with those guys.”

“If that happens, heck yeah,” said Thompson on the possibility of the Till rematch. “We’re both coming off knockout losses. You never know, things could line up that way.”

Both Stpehen Thompson and Darren Till are coming off knockout losses and both have said they want to return later this year.