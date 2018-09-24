Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson Calls for Fight Against Robbie Lawler Next

Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson has wanted to fight former champion Robbie Lawler for quite some time and now he's hoping to face him in early 2019.

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson has never hidden his desire to face former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

Prior to back-to-back fights against current champ Tyron Woodley, Thompson had actually predicted Lawler to retain the belt in hopes that the would face off with the title on the line.

Lawler ultimately lost the title to Woodley before bouncing back and forth between wins and losses in his past two fights against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Rafael dos Anjos.

Now Lawler is recovering from ACL surgery on his knee that will keep him sidelined through the end of 2018 but Thompson hopes to get his long awaited showdown with the former champion early next year.

Thompson took to Twitter to ask for the fight as respectfully as you might expect from the former welterweight title contender.

“I heard your going to be ready early next year Robbie Lawler. I know a guy who will be ready then too,” Thompson said on Twitter. “Let’s give the fans what they want! I’m bringing the heat back, and you know this fight will be FIRE!”

There had been previous reports stating that Thompson and Lawler were already targeted for a fight in early 2019 but the reality was the former welterweight champion hadn’t even been cleared to return to action so he hadn’t accepted any fights yet.

Lawler had reconstructive surgery on his knee and wasn’t expected back until year and as of yet he hasn’t accepted any fights for his return to action.

That said, Thompson obviously loves the idea of facing Lawler and that might just be the kind of matchup the UFC would hope to put together as their new broadcast deal with ESPN kicks off in 2019.

Would you like to see Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson against Robbie Lawler? Sound off in the comments and let us know!