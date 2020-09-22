Stevie Ray Announces His Retirement From MMA

UFC veteran Stevie Ray has announced his retirement from MMA. He took to Facebook live recently to post a video stating that he is retiring due to injuries.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a wee while, I’m retiring from MMA competition,” he says in the video.

“For my last 3 fights, my knee has been pretty badly damaged.”

“Those that train with me or are close to me know that I was having to spend a lot of days off training, icing my knee, when my opponent was probably training.”

“Basically, I’m retiring from MMA because of my knee. There were options to maybe get an osteotomy surgery, which means cutting the bone and putting plates and stuff in. But some people, athletes anyway, never, ever return after that because it’s quite a big surgery.”

The 30-year-old from Scotland finishes his career with a 23-9 record. He’d lost 3 of his last 5 fights. He defeated Michael Johnson in his last bout in October of 2019. Ray made his UFC debut in 2015 with a win over Marcin Bandel in Poland. His UFC career finishes with a 7-4 record.