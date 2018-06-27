Stipe Miocic: I’m Not Giving up UFC Title to Daniel Cormier

Stipe Miocic doesn’t plan on falling to Daniel Cormier.

Miocic is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder. He’ll put his gold on the line against light heavyweight champion Cormier. The two will collide on July 7 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The “super fight” will headline UFC 226.

The bout has been heavily hyped. Miocic recently broke the record for most successful heavyweight title defenses in UFC history. Meanwhile, Cormier has overcome every light heavyweight in his path not named Jon Jones. It’ll also be the first time two UFC champions went head-to-head since Conor McGregor vs. Eddie Alvarez back in Nov. 2016.

Speaking to Flo Combat, Miocic said “DC” will not find an answer for him come fight night:

“I’m used to it [being underrated]. Hey, man, listen, everyone wants to talk about DC being undefeated at heavyweight, only guy he ever lost to is Jon Jones… Well, guess what? He’s going to lose to me too, so nothing against DC, but at the end of the day, I’m not giving this thing up. I’ve sacrificed way too hard—not just me though. It’s my family, my wife, my mom, my friends, my coaches—they have put so much time and effort into me to make this dream come true. Why would I give it up? I’m not giving this up.”

UFC 226’s co-main event features a featherweight title clash. Champion Max Holloway will defend his crown against Brian Ortega. A heavyweight grudge match will also go down on the main card. Knockout artist Francis Ngannou will look to rebound from his bout against Miocic when he takes on Derrick Lewis. Lightweights Michael Chiesa and Anthony Pettis will share the Octagon, and Gokhan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree gets the main card started.

Will Stipe Miocic extend his title defense record at UFC 226?