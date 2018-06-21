Stipe Miocic Isn’t Concerned With Brock Lesnar’s Potential UFC Return

Stipe Miocic isn’t interested in a bout with Brock Lesnar in the immediate future.

Miocic is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title against light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier. This is considered by many to be a true “super fight” as both men are champions and have been dominant in their divisions. Cormier’s only two blemishes have been at the hands of Jon Jones.

The heavyweight champion knows how big of a deal his bout with Cormier is. The bout will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will headline UFC 226. Miocic vs. Cormier closes out “International Fight Week.” A win over Cormier would add to Miocic’s legacy and extend his successful heavyweight title defense record under the UFC banner.

There has been a lot of talk regarding WWE Universal Champion Lesnar. A report surfaced claiming that Lesnar is set to make a special appearance at UFC 226. Many are speculating that Lesnar could receive a title opportunity against the winner of Miocic vs. Cormier despite not winning a bout since 2010.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Miocic said a bout with Lesnar doesn’t appeal to him at the moment (via BJPenn.com):

“Honestly, I heard about that too, they’ve talked about it before at that press conference. Like I said, all I care about it July 7th, it’s all I’ve got my mind on, and after that, I’ll worry about it afterward. Then I’ll worry about my daughter being born. No, probably not, [I wouldn’t fight Brock] right now. I’d do it, but not right away. I plan on [taking a break after my daughter is born]. I mean, it’s the plan. I gotta enjoy my daughter. Everyone’s tough, it doesn’t matter. Everyone can win on any given night. It’s the fight game. Honestly, like I said, I don’t really care what’s happening outside of it right now, my focus is on July 7th. Good for Brock, good for Curtis [Blaydes], I wish nothing but the best for them, but right now all I care about is ‘DC,’ July 7th.”

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar take on the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier?