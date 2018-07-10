Stipe Miocic Congratulates Daniel Cormier, Wants Rematch Before “DC” Retires

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic took to Twitter yesterday to congratulate Daniel Cormier on his historic victory at UFC 226. The 35-year-old had his six-fight win streak snapped on Saturday when he was finished in the first round by the AKA standout Cormier.

Miocic (18-3) was very humble in his response and also called for a rematch against the former Strikeforce champion.

Congrats to DC. Didn’t get the chance to say it in the cage, but lets dance again and get a rematch before you call it a career. Thx to my coaches and team. Being the greatest heavyweight in UFC history is a career-long journey and doesnt end here. I’m more motivated than ever! — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) July 9, 2018

Cormier immediately responded to the former champion, showing a mutual sign of respect.

My brother it was an honor to share the cage with you. I know you’ll be back better than ever champ. Head up and good luck with baby. #father #husband #hero #champ #cle https://t.co/S6WIN9uNfX — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 9, 2018

Miocic was finished for just the second time in his career and it was his first stoppage loss since September 2012 when he was defeated by Stefan Struve at UFC on FUEL TV 5. Prior to the loss Miocic had taken out the likes of Fabricio Werdum, Junior Dos Santos and Alistiar Overeem. As it appears right now, Miocic may not get his wish for a rematch as Cormier is set to face Brock Lesnar sometime next year. The Ohio native has never lost back-to-back fights in his career and is currently taking time off with the upcoming birth of his daughter.

Cormier (21-1) has stated that a possible title defense at light heavyweight and then another matchup against Lesnar later next year would be the only two fights left for him. The 39-year-old has hinted at retirement after both of these potential title defenses. Cormier is unbeaten in his last seven-fights and cemented himself as one of the great fighters of all time with his championship victory on Saturday.

In addition, top heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Alexander [email protected] are currently without opponents. Volkov actually weighed in a UFC 226 as a potential backup fighter if either Miocic or Cormier should they have got hurt ahead of their heavyweight title fight. Blaydes has stated he’ll be ready to go by October once his knee injury heals up and e just finished former title challenger Alistar Overeem at UFC 225 in June.

Who should Stipe Miocic fight next? Comment below and let us know!