Stipe Miocic On Daniel Cormier: ‘I Know I’m The Better Fighter’

Stipe Miocic still feels he’s owed a rematch with Daniel Cormier for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title.

Miocic hasn’t competed since July 2018. At UFC 226, Miocic defended the UFC heavyweight gold against Cormier. Miocic had some success in the stand-up, but “DC” was right there with him. Cormier ended up knocking out Miocic in the first round to capture the heavyweight championship. Since that fight, Miocic has been calling for a rematch.

Stipe Miocic Still Hoping For Rematch

MMAFighting.com had the chance to speak to Miocic. The former UFC heavyweight champion explained why he feels a rematch would go in his favor:

“Oh, 100 percent. It’s everything. Just because I know I’m the better fighter — I believe I’m the better fighter. In my heart. I’m fighting for something. I’m fighting for her [daughter]. It’s not just about me, my wife and doing what I love. I’m doing what I love, but now I’m doing it for an even better reason. I felt like I was winning the fight. I felt like I kind of got off track of what I was doing, not doing my usual and listening to the game plan. And just kind of overstepped what I needed to do and he caught me with a punch — a punch I didn’t see. I’ll say to this day, he doesn’t hit as hard as [Francis] Ngannou. It was just right on the button, right where it needed to be.”

While the seeds were planted for Cormier to defend his gold against Brock Lesnar, the match-up isn’t a lock. UFC president Dana White has said that Lesnar will let him know when he’s ready to fight.

