Stipe Miocic Expects Trilogy Bout With Daniel Cormier This Summer

Stipe Miocic is counting on UFC matchmakers to book him against Daniel Cormier a third time.

Miocic and Cormier are 1-1 against each other. Back in July 2018, Cormier knocked out Miocic in the first round of their title bout to capture the heavyweight gold. Miocic regained the championship when he defeated “DC” via TKO in their Aug. 2019 rematch.

Miocic Anticipates Cormier Trilogy Bout

TMZ Sports caught up with the heavyweight king. Miocic has been recovering from an eye injury and he said the process has been going smoothly (via BJPenn.com).

“The eye’s really good actually. It’s really getting healed up. I’m getting better every day and getting back in the gym slowly,” Miocic said. “I still have some spots still there, but it’s not really messing with my vision so I’m happy about that.”

As far as what’s next for him inside the Octagon is concerned, Miocic believes he will be matched up with Cormier again.

“It’s looking like summer. A lot of these fights are already booked up, so probably summertime. It’s whatever the UFC wants. I’m not the matchmaker. I’ve always said, ‘If I’m the matchmaker then I wouldn’t be fighting,’” the champ said.

Many expect this to be Cormier’s final bout. UFC president Dana White said he’s offered Cormier other fights but “DC” is only interested in fighting Miocic a third time. Cormier has only lost to Jon Jones and Miocic in his pro MMA career.

Miocic is enjoying his second reign as the UFC heavyweight ruler. He had three successful title defenses during his first run, breaking the record for most title defenses in UFC history for a heavyweight.

