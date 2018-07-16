Stipe Miocic Goes Off on ‘Disrespectful’ Brock Lesnar Over UFC 226 Antics

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has voiced his displeasure with the antics that went on following his loss at the UFC 226 pay-per-view event.

After Daniel Cormier was able to score a KO win over Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title in the main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, there was an intense moment between Cormier and former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

In a recent interview, Miocic stated that he wants the UFC to consider booking an immediate rematch between him and Cormier before DC fights Lesnar in January. He also made it clear that he would not accept any other option for his next fight other than this title rematch.

“It was a s— show, and it was disrespectful,” Miocic told ESPN when asked about Lesnar’s appearance at UFC 226. “I didn’t think that was what the UFC was all about.”



“I thought they were going to interview me (after the fight) and I was going to ask for a rematch,” Miocic said. “When Brock came in, I said, ‘I’m out of here, I don’t need this circus.’ How can you give a guy a title shot who hasn’t fought in over two years, is suspended, and his last fight is a no-contest because he was taking PEDs?”



“I want a title shot. I deserve it,” Miocic said. “This guy hasn’t fought in how long? For him to get a title shot, as I get thrown to the side? It just seems like they are desperate for pay-per-views.



“I cleaned out the division. I defended it more than anyone, and you’re gonna tell me I don’t deserve a chance to get it back? Get out of here. Kiss my ass if you don’t think I deserve that.”



Miocic brought up the fact that the only conversation he’s had with UFC President Dana White after the fight was when White apologized for Lesnar entering the Octagon and causing the scene. Miocic said the apology didn’t mean much.

