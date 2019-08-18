Stipe Miocic: ‘I Was Fighting Like A B*tch’ Before Finishing Daniel Cormier

Stipe Miocic is critical of his performance in the rematch against Daniel Cormier, despite emerging victorious.

Miocic challenged Cormier for the UFC heavyweight title last night (Aug. 17). The title rematch headlined UFC 241. Back in July 2018, Miocic was knocked out in the first round by “DC.” This time, Miocic was the one who earned the finish via fourth-round TKO.

Miocic Assess His Performance Against Cormier.

During the UFC 241 post-fight press conference, Miocic admitted he wasn’t happy with how things were going before the fourth round (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I was fighting like a b—h,” Miocic told reporters. “I really was. I don’t take nothing from ‘DC.’ He’s tough. He’s fought the best in the world and he’s beat the best in the world. It took me a little time to get my mojo, and I just wasn’t feeling it. When I walked out for that fourth round, I knew it was going to be over. I could just see his face, the way he was sweating, the way his hips were moving. I knew it was going to be over.”

While speculation already looms as to who Miocic will fight next, the heavyweight champion isn’t thinking about it right now.

“Everyone’s question after I fight is, ‘Who are you going to fight next?’” Miocic said. “Honestly, I just bought a new home, lived there for two weeks. I’m going to go in the hot tub, the pool, let my body rest and then we’ll take it from there.”