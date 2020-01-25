Stipe Miocic: ‘I’ll Put On A Clinic On Francis Ngannou Again’

Current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic believes he’d hand Francis Ngannou another loss if they have a rematch.

Miocic defeated Cormier back in Aug. 2019 to reclaim the UFC heavyweight title. Cormier knocked out Miocic back in July 2018 to take the championship. Miocic’s finish in their second encounter was Cormier’s first loss as a heavyweight. While many expect the two to have a trilogy bout, Miocic is urging fans to pump the brakes.

Miocic Says He’d Take Ngannou To School Again

Speaking to reporters at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, Miocic said he’s been cleared to compete again but he’s still got time to get back to his element (h/t The Body Lock).

“No, not right now,” Miocic added when asked if there was an update. “I just got cleared so I’m taking my time, getting back to the swing of things. We’ll figure it out, see what happens.”

Miocic went on to deny UFC president Dana White’s claim that he’s agreed to a trilogy bout with Daniel Cormier and said he could very well defeat Francis Ngannou again.

“That’s what he [White] says. He says a lot of things that are not true. It could be. Who knows? Whoever they want me to fight, honestly. I don’t really care. I’ll put on a clinic on Ngannou again.”

Back in Jan. 2018, Miocic defended the heavyweight gold against Ngannou. “The Predator” had no answer for Miocic’s grappling. Ngannou ended up losing the fight via unanimous decision.

Ngannou is set to collide with Jairzinho Rozenstruik on March 28. The bout will headline UFC Columbus.