Stipe Miocic Says He Isn’t Impressed With Daniel Cormier’s UFC 230 Win

Stipe Miocic isn’t impressed by Daniel Cormier’s submission victory over Derrick Lewis.

This past Saturday night (Nov. 3), Cormier defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title against Lewis. The championship tilt headlined UFC 230 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. “DC” secured a second-round rear-naked choke for the win.

Stipe Miocic Is Unimpressed With Daniel Cormier’s Performance

Miocic appeared on a recent edition of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. The former UFC heavyweight champion said defeating “The Black Beast” isn’t praiseworthy (via MMAMania.com):

“Yeah I saw the fight. I saw ‘DC’ beat a guy with a bunch of Instagram followers, with one hand. I offered myself to fight ‘DC’ on that card and he said no. They told me that he wasn’t available and literally a week later, he is fighting Lewis. It was annoying (watching the fight), it should be me. There’s a ton of guys who never defend the belt and they get title shot rematches. I defended it three times, did it as favor for a super fight and I don’t get a rematch?”

Back in July, Cormier knocked out Miocic in the first round at UFC 226. Cormier became a two-division champion as a result. Since that bout, Miocic has been adamant about wanting a rematch for the title since he broke the record for most successful heavyweight title defenses in UFC history. Cormier is likely to defend his gold against Brock Lesnar next year before retiring.

Do you think Stipe Miocic has a legit gripe, or is he just whining?