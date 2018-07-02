Stipe Miocic on Jon Jones Bout: I’ll Worry About That After UFC 226

Stipe Miocic is only concerned with Daniel Cormier at the moment.

This Saturday night (July 7), Miocic will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. The “super fight” will headline UFC 226. It’s a chance for Miocic to extend his successful heavyweight title defense streak.

One name that has been looming over UFC 226 is Jon Jones. “Bones” is the only man to defeat Cormier in mixed martial arts competition. He’s also a fighter who has flirted with the idea of taking a fight at heavyweight. Many believe if Jones can clear his issues up with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), then he may be next in line for a heavyweight title opportunity. The other name that is sure to pop up is Brock Lesnar.

Speaking to Damon Martin over at MMA Weekly, Miocic said his focus is solely on “DC.”

“I’ll fight anyone honestly. But right now all I care about is July 7. That’s my main focus. We’ll worry about that after that.”

Miocic has successfully defended his title against Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, and Francis Ngannou. Meanwhile, Cormier has defeated every light heavyweight put in his path not named Jon Jones. Something has to give in the first UFC champion vs. champion bout since Conor McGregor vs. Eddie Alvarez back in Nov. 2016.

UFC 226 closes out “International Fight Week.” In the co-main event, featherweight champion Max Holloway will put his gold on the line against Brian Ortega. Also featured on the main card will be a heavyweight clash between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. Lightweights Michael Chiesa and Anthony Pettis will finally do battle. Gokhan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree will get the pay-per-view portion of UFC 226 started. MMA News will have you covered with live coverage.

