Stipe Miocic Not Pleased With Colby Covington Over Remark Towards His Wife

Colby Covington may have just made himself a new enemy in Stipe Miocic.

While Covington is a welterweight, he hasn’t been shy in his attempts to get under the skin of other fighters who aren’t in the 170-pound weight class. Just ask Jon Jones, who used to be Covington’s roommate or Fabricio Werdum, who hit “Chaos” with a boomerang.

Miocic Wants To Have A Talk With Covington

It appears now Covington has caught Miocic’s attention. The UFC heavyweight champion appeared on TalkRadio 77 WABC and claimed that Covington said some things to his wife at the conclusion of UFC 241 (via The Mac Life).

“I’m kinda upset with that kid,” Miocic said, speaking on TalkRadio 77 WABC. “He was saying stuff to my wife after my fight. I might have to talk to him about that. I’m not trying to start anything here, I’m just saying I want a normal conversation. I’m not gonna go out and take his head off.

“My wife was walking to the cage, and I guess he was saying something to her and my manager being the man he is told him to shut the f*ck up. To this day my manager won’t tell me what he said, so I’m going to find out. I’m very good, I’m like the FBI. I’ll find out what he said and I’m just gonna go up to him and talk to him about it.”

Miocic insists the conversation wouldn’t lead to violence.

“I’m a normal guy,” Miocic said. “I’m just gonna go up to him and talk to him, I’m not gonna take his head off. I’m gonna go, ‘Hey man, what’s your problem’. I’m not mad at the kid, I just want to talk to him about it.”