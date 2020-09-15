Stipe Miocic On Facing Brock Lesnar: “It’d Be An Early Night For Me”

UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic recently commented on a possible fight with former champion, Brock Lesnar. Miocic was speaking with Chris Van Vliet when he commented on possibly facing Brock.

“I’ll fight anyone, there’s no question, I’ll take that fight in a heartbeat,” Miocic said about possibly facing Lesnar.

“It’d be an early night for me,” he continued. “I’d love that fight.”

“You never know, we’ll see.”

Miocic was then asked about who is next for him in the heavyweight division.

“There’s always somebody that comes up, there’s always guys that go on a tear. It happens, you see it all the time. They send out the matchmaker, it’s what the UFC wants and so when we get that call, we’re ready,” he continued.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Miocic also commented on possibly facing Jon Jones next.

“I’ll fight anyone,” Miocic said. “I don’t really call people out. Whoever they put me in front of, I’m gonna fight. That’s what I do. That’s what I signed up for. If it’s him or it’s Ngannou or whoever, I’m ready to go.”