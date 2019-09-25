Stipe Miocic Out For Rest Of 2019 With Eye Injury

Stipe Miocic will not fight again in 2019.

The newly crowned UFC heavyweight champion defeated Daniel Cormier by TKO to reclaim the belt. The win also evened up the score with ‘DC’ at 1-1 and now the expectation is that they will do the trilogy.

When that fight would happen is to be seen, but according to various reports, they were targeting UFC 245 in December. Yet, that won’t happen as he will be out for the rest of the year.

“I’ll be ready to fight when I can see out of both eyes again,” Miocic said in a statement to ESPN. “I can’t wait to defend my belt.”

According to Stipe Miocic’s manager, the injury was from the multiple eye pokes from Cormier in the fight.

“Mr. Miocic sustained a major retina injury from multiple eye pokes during his bout at UFC 241,” said Jim Walter, of Kaulig Sports and Entertainment. “Our client’s health and safety is our top priority. We are excited for him to return to action when he is healthy to compete in his seventh consecutive world title fight.”

When he will return is to be seen, but early 2020 seem likely. Then, Miocic will take on Daniel Cormier for the third time.