Stipe Miocic Reacts To LeBron James Leaving Cleveland Again

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is reacting a lot better than most Cleveland fans to the recent news of LeBron James’ departure from the city.

Earlier this week it was announced that “King James” would be taking his talents to Los Angeles after signing a four-year deal with the Lakers worth $154 million. James led the Cavs to an NBA title back in 2016 – fulfilling his promise to bring a championship to his hometown.

The momentum seeped into the baseball world as the Cleveland Indians made it to the World Series against the Chicago Cubs, but ultimately fell to Chicago in game seven of the series.

Miocic was recently asked for his thoughts on James’ departure and whether or not he was taking the news as sourly as his fellow Cleveland natives. It turns out “The Baddest Man On The Planet” isn’t mad at all (via MMA Mania):

“I’m not mad all, whatever’s best for him, it’s his legacy,” Miocic said. “He brought a title back like he said he would, you can’t be mad at the guy. It’s whatever he wants. At least he didn’t wait until the end like last time.”

The UFC heavyweight champ defends his title against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 226 this weekend (Sat. July 7, 2018) in Las Vegas.

