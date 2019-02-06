Stipe Miocic Responds To Daniel Cormier’s “Entitled” Comments

Stipe Miocic has been gunning for a rematch with Daniel Cormier for quite some time now. This past summer, Cormier knocked out Miocic in the first round to capture the UFC heavyweight title. Shortly after, Cormier pulled off a successful title defense against Derrick Lewis at Madison Square Garden. However, in the past several months, Miocic, the most successful UFC heavyweight champion in history, has been pleading his case for a rematch.

Yesterday (Tues. February 5, 2019), Cormier explained why he wouldn’t give the “entitled” Miocic a rematch:

Reason 1: He’s being entitled, why have I fought since and he hasn’t. He lost the fight is he still the champ

Reason 2: I’m hurt

Reason 3: How do I do it better? I beat him in a round last time?

Last night, the former Croatian champ offered his response:

“. @ dc_mma my entitled ass offered to fight you at UFC230 on Nov 3 at MSG. You fought Lewis, while I was fighting fires.”

Cormier only has a select few fights left in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The goal, obviously, would be to make as much money as possible before walking away from the sport. Opponents like Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar give Cormier the best opportunity for that. Unfortunately, the monetary reward for fighting Miocic as opposed to a Jones or Lesnar just doesn’t stack up for “DC”.

