Stipe Miocic Responds To Daniel Cormier, Wants Full Training Camp

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is aware of Daniel Cormier’s plea to stop the “nonsense.”

It appears inevitable that Miocic and Cormier will collide for a third time. The two are 1-1 against one another. Cormier scored a first-round knockout victory in their first encounter, while Miocic got revenge back in Aug. 2019 with a fourth-round TKO.

Miocic Says He Needs Full Training Camp To Fight Again

Miocic isn’t opposed to a trilogy fight with “DC,” but he can’t see himself doing so before things start opening up in his home state of Ohio. Speaking to ESPN, Miocic said he isn’t likely to fight Cormier this summer as the UFC initially hoped.

“I have no cage, no training partners, nothing. I need a full camp. I need to be back in the swing of things before I even get into camp because that’s how you get injured. I’m so used to training all the time and now I can’t do anything. It’s crazy. I have no training. There’s no place for me to train,” Miocic said.

“There’s no way I can fight him in August. I have no idea what he’s talking about. The state of Ohio is shut down. What do you want me to do?”

Cormier has been urging Miocic to take the trilogy bout with him. Some say “DC” has been bitten by karma. When a potential super fight with Brock Lesnar was thought of to be a possibility, Cormier didn’t take an immediate rematch with Miocic as he wanted the big payday. “DC” never got the bout with Lesnar.

Miocic and Cormier haven’t been in action since their Aug. 2019 rematch. Miocic had been recovering from an eye procedure. Cormier has said that after the trilogy bout with Miocic, he will retire from MMA competition. Cormier is a color commentator for the UFC, so his post-fight career seems to be in good hands.