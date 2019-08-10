Stipe Miocic Says ‘There’s No Question’ He Beats Daniel Cormier In Rematch

Stipe Miocic insists he isn’t short on confidence going into his rematch with Daniel Cormier.

Back in July 2018, Miocic put the UFC heavyweight gold on the line against Cormier. At the time, “DC” was the light heavyweight title holder and looked to become a “champ-champ.” Cormier succeeded in his quest, knocking out Miocic in the first round.

Stipe Miocic Has No Doubt Going Into Daniel Cormier Rematch

Miocic was initially the odd man out when the stage appeared to be set for Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar. Once those plans went awry, Miocic was given his heavyweight title rematch set for Aug. 17 at UFC 241.

During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, Miocic made it clear that all he sees at the conclusion of UFC 241 is a win over Cormier (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Just fixing my flaws, some of my weaknesses that he may have exploited,” Miocic said. “But there’s a lot of things I’m going to do different. I can’t tell you now. The gameplan is down.”

“I see it ending with the belt around my waist, and new. There’s no question.”

This will be the first time Miocic is challenging for a belt since May 2016. After his first-round knockout victory over Fabricio Werdum, Miocic went on to successfully defend his gold three times. That set a UFC record for most successful consecutive heavyweight title defenses.