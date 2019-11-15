Stipe Miocic Tells Tyson Fury ‘Let’s Dance’

Stipe Miocic and Tyson Fury have been going back and forth regarding a potential fight.

The lineal boxing heavyweight champion in Fury has been hinting at crossing over to MMA and the UFC heavyweight champ in Miocic is interested in the scrap. They have called each other out in interviews and now Stipe Miocic has taken it to social media.

“@Tyson_Fury let’s dance,” Stipe Miocic wrote on social media.

Whether or not this fight would be in MMA or boxing is to be seen. Fury said after he rematches Deontay Wilder in early 2020 he would box Miocic. Yet, the Englishman also says he is interested in an MMA fight with Miocic.

Although both fighters have called for the fight, UFC president, Dana White says he is not interested in the bout.

Miocic also recently said he is more intrigued by the Fury fight than the Daniel Cormier trilogy.

There is no question this will not be the last between the two as Stipe Miocic and Tyson Fury have been continuing to call each other out. Whether or not a fight between the two will ever happen seems unlikely.