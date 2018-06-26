Stipe Miocic Vows To Retire With UFC Heavyweight Title

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is the greatest champion the division’s history has ever seen.

The 35-year-old is the only UFC heavyweight champion ever to have been able to successfully defend the title three consecutive times. He is currently on a six fight win-streak, finishing all but one of those contests via knockout. His last Octagon outing resulted in a unanimous decision win over Francis Ngannou.

Miocic is gearing up to defend his title in the main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view (PPV) against UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Cormier has a shot at making history, as he’d become the second man ever in the UFC to hold two titles for the promotion simultaneously should he defeat Miocic.

The UFC heavyweight champ joined Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show and and vowed not to allow Cormier to make history off his back. He also suggested he plans on retiring UFC heavyweight champion (quotes via MMA Mania):

“He won’t make history off my back. I am going to keep it rolling, dude,” Miocic said. “He ain’t breaking up my record, as long as I’m champ, no one else will be champ.

“All you are going to hear is ‘and still,’ and I am going to walk out of the Octagon with my belt around my waist and nothing is changing.”

Miocic was asked if he plans to retire champion. His response was simple:

“Yup, 100-percent.”