Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3 Booked For Aug. 15

The trilogy bout between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier is finally official.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto brought word that Miocic vs. Cormier III is now set for Aug. 15. Both men haven’t competed since their rematch back in Aug. 2019. Miocic was recovering from an eye procedure. He planned to shake off any rust in training before returning but things were further delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis. Miocic is a first responder.

Miocic vs. Cormier III Set

Here is the tweet from Okamoto revealing news of the trilogy fight.

It’s booked. Aug. 15. Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) vs. Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma). Biggest title fight in history of division, in my IMO. Lifetime bragging rights. Winner is the best heavyweight of his era. Loser is not. Doesn’t get bigger than that. pic.twitter.com/tiy3BB8hbv — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 9, 2020

“It’s booked. Aug. 15. Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) vs. Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma). Biggest title fight in history of division, in my IMO. Lifetime bragging rights. Winner is the best heavyweight of his era. Loser is not. Doesn’t get bigger than that.”

Miocic and Cormier are 1-1 against each other. Back in July 2018, Cormier knocked out Miocic in the first round to capture the UFC heavyweight championship. Miocic got his revenge the following summer, defeating “DC” via fourth-round TKO.

Cormier has claimed that win or lose, he will retire after the trilogy bout with Miocic. “DC” certainly appears to be set post-fighting. He looks to be a mainstay at the commentary booth for the UFC unless he wants to transition to the WWE, where the door is wide open.

Many feel that this bout will determine who the greatest heavyweight of all time is. While some will argue that Fedor Emelianenko will remain as the heavyweight GOAT, there’s no denying that Miocic and Cormier have made their mark.

Miocic is a two-time UFC heavyweight champion. He holds the record for most consecutive successful UFC heavyweight title defenses.

As for Cormier, he’s made his mark at heavyweight even outside the UFC. He was the undefeated Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix champion. When you factor in his UFC title win over Miocic, Cormier’s legacy at heavyweight alone is set.