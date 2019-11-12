Stipe Miocic Welcomes Tyson Fury To MMA Or Boxing Match

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic isn’t opposed to fighting Tyson Fury either inside the Octagon or a boxing ring.

Miocic has caught wind of Fury expressing his desire to compete in mixed martial arts. The lineal boxing heavyweight champion has talked with Conor McGregor about training for a potential MMA run. Video footage surfaced of “The Gypsy King” training with UFC middleweight Darren Till.

Stipe Miocic Open To MMA Or Boxing Match With Tyson Fury

Miocic was a guest on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. During his appearance, the UFC heavyweight king said he’d welcome a bout with Fury even if it’s inside the boxing ring (via MMAJunkie.com).

“He’s a talented fighter, so he’s definitely going to have good striking,” Miocic said. “But anyone can make a (30-second) highlight reel. It’s still good, but I can do that too.”

“… Definitely, if he wants to step into the Octagon, I’ll love it. I’ll step in the ring. I’d love to box him. I would love to box him. He’s a great fighter. He’s a good dude and we’d put on a good show.”

Fury is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Otto Wallin. “The Gypsy King” now awaits a highly anticipated rematch with Deontay Wilder. Wilder must first get past Luis Ortiz when they clash a second time on Nov. 23.

As for Miocic, his next bout hasn’t been made official. UFC president Dana White has said the promotion is looking at a trilogy bout with Daniel Cormier once Miocic fully heals.