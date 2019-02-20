Stipe Miocic Calls Out Daniel Cormier For UFC 236

Stipe Miocic is still gunning hard for a rematch with Daniel Cormier. Miocic hasn’t competed since being knocked out by “DC” in the first round of their fight at UFC 226. The fight ended a six-fight win streak. It also ended Miocic’s history-making UFC heavyweight title reign. Miocic was the first heavyweight in UFC history to successfully defend the championship three times.

Speaking on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” this week (Mon. February 18, 2019), Miocic said he’d like to main event UFC 236 in April against “DC” for a rematch (via Bloody Elbow):

“If you look at it, there’s no other match to make in the heavyweight division besides me and him,” Miocic said. “He said that if ‘Brock isn’t able to fight in April, then I’ll fight Stipe’. And Brock’s doing WrestleMania in April, and is he even cleared by USADA?

“I’m definitely gonna get (the title shot). One minute he says yes, the next minute he says no, then he tells me I should get a fight before him. If he does fight Brock – who hasn’t fought in almost three years, hasn’t fought anyone, he’s been popped twice – I don’t understand it.

“He should get a fight before he fights D.C. I don’t know.”

In their first fight, Miocic feels like he was winning the contest up until the knockout. He’d like the opportunity to prove he’s the better fighter at the April 13th event:

“He got me in the first round. If for anything, it wasn’t like he was beating the brakes off me or anything like that,” Miocic said.

“I felt like I was winning that fight then I was caught with the punch, and if he’s that confident, do it again. Let’s do it April 13th. There’s a headliner, or a spot, let’s do it.”

