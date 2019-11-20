Suspect In Aniah Blanchard’s Kidnapping Denied Bond, Ordered To Submit DNA Test

A suspect charged in the kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard, Ibraheem Yazeed, has been denied bond.

Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris, was last seen on Oct. 23. Police found her 2017 Honda CRV outside of a Montgomery, Alabama apartment building. After investigating the car, it was determined that the 19-year-old Blanchard was a victim of foul play.

Yazeed had been charged with kidnapping, robbery, and attempted murder in a separate case but he was let out on bond. Yazeed was arrested and charged with the kidnapping of Blanchard and this time, judge Russell Bush denied him bond and ordered him to submit DNA testing during a hearing.

A report from WVTM revealed that a witness didn’t step forward sooner due to his wife telling him to, “stay out of it.” The report also noted that Yazeed looked at Blanchard’s family and shook his head just as the hearing was set to begin.

A gag order has been placed, which means the family of Blanchard cannot speak publicly about the hearing. A hearing on whether or not the gag order can be lifted is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Currently, Aniah Blanchard is still missing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.