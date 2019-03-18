Sylvester Stallone Says Conor McGregor ‘Got Arrogant’ Before Fighting Khabib

Famous actor Sylvester Stallone has given his take on Conor McGregor’s string of issues outside the Octagon.

McGregor was in trouble with the law in 2018 due to his UFC 223 media day incident. The “Notorious” one shattered a bus window holding red corner fighters. The incident caused injuries to two fighters, who had to be pulled from the card. McGregor was arrested and later released on $50,000 bond. He just recently satisfied the terms of his plea deal, which saw him avoid further jail time.

Stallone Says McGregor Is At A Crossroads

McGregor found himself back in the news for smashing a fan’s iPhone valued at $1,000. He was arrested for that incident and released on $12,500 bond a few hours later. Stallone told TMZ Sports that he believes McGregor’s arrogance got the best of him ahead of his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov back in Oct. 2018 and offered some advice (via MMAMania.com):

“I think he should get inspired by all this. Like he says ‘Okay, I’ve been going through a very rough time, I’ve been somewhat publicly humiliated, and I’m at a crossroads in my life, I have to prove something, overcome my fear, overcome my incredible opponent who seems invulnerable, Khabib.’ So this is a crossroads in his life, probably the most important one. If he doesn’t live up to his ideal, if he can’t overcome his fear and beat this man, it will plague him for the rest of this life. I think he lost last time because he got resentful, he got prideful, he got arrogant. He walked right up to that gentleman and he just got smashed in the face when he could have been defensive. There was no Plan B. Not even a Plan A-minus.”

McGregor is dealing with lawsuits from UFC lightweight Michael Chiesa over the bus incident and the fan who had his iPhone smashed. MMA News will keep you posted on those cases as more information becomes available.