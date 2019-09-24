T.J. Dillashaw Admits Henry Cejudo Loss Is ‘Burning Inside Of Me’

T.J. Dillashaw wants to put his 32-second TKO loss to Henry Cejudo behind him.

Back in January, Dillashaw attempted to become a UFC “champ-champ” when he challenged Cejudo for the flyweight title. Dillashaw lost the bout and was later suspended for two years by USADA for EPO use. Fast forward to September and the loss is still burning inside of Dillashaw.

Dillashaw Hopes To Put Cejudo Defeat In The Past

Chael Sonnen interviewed Dillashaw in a new video posted on his YouTube channel. During the interview, Dillashaw admitted that the loss still eats away at him (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I definitely have some animosity towards myself, towards the sport, just everything,” Dillashaw said. “I have some enemies that are definitely going to stay my enemies for the rest of my life. I wouldn’t say it’s because (Cejudo) is a (expletive) talker, it’s more just the way he carries himself.

“It’s just something that I want back, not so much because he’s bad-mouthed or treated me a certain way. It’s just something that is burning inside of me, to get my belt back, to get that win back, to get back to where I need to be to get this thing behind me.”

Dillashaw won’t be eligible to fight again until Jan. 18, 2021. That’ll be just a few weeks shy of his 35th birthday.