T.J. Dillashaw Admits to Being a Sore Loser

T.J. Dillashaw is still fuming following the controversial stoppage of the UFC Brooklyn main event this past Saturday night, which saw Henry Cejudo successfully defend his flyweight championship against him. Many people, including Cejudo, believe that Dillashaw’s response and contesting of the outcome is reflective of a sore loser. In a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show,” Dillashaw did not shy away from this trait (Transcript via MMA Mania):

“Let’s be honest, I’ve never said I wasn’t a sore loser,” Dillashaw said. “I don’t take losing very well. That’s not a guess about me. I let my emotions get the best of me, that’s why I’m so competitive and that’s why I am who I am.

“That’s why I put that many hours into the gym and train as hard as I do. Even in practice I get pissed when I lose. You know? I’ve been known for that. My emotions get the best of me.”

Despite this confession, Dillashaw believes that he has a legitimate gripe regarding the stoppage, and he takes no pleasure in having to argue about the outcome instead of congratulating Cejudo for a job well done.

“If anybody’s been in my situation or just competing in general, you know what that’s like. And I want to be here congratulating Cejudo, first and foremost, I want to make sure that comes across. That is how I feel and know he put in a bunch of hard work, I don’t want to take away anything from his victory or his accolades or what he’s done.”

Ultimately, T.J. Dillashaw attributes the outcome to forces outside of himself and believes that this loss was not only controversial but a fluke:

“He looked great, has a great camp and I am happy for the guy, good for him. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to beat him. If we fight that fight 100 times, I will win 99 of them. This, unfortunately, was that one fight.”

Do you believe T.J. Dillashaw has a legitimate gripe about the UFC Brooklyn stoppage or is he just, in fact, being a sore loser?