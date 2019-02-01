T.J. Dillashaw Admits He’s Still Bothered By Loss To Henry Cejudo

T.J. Dillashaw isn’t letting go of his stoppage loss to Henry Cejudo.

In the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 1, Dillashaw challenged Cejudo for the flyweight championship. While Dillashaw is the reigning bantamweight champion, he moved down in a bid to become a two-division king. It didn’t work out as he had hoped as Cejudo scored a 32-second TKO victory. Dillashaw insists he was still in the fight and that referee Kevin MacDonald stopped the bout too soon.

Dillashaw Sounds Off On Aftermath Of UFC Brooklyn

Dillashaw appeared on the latest edition of Joe Rogan’s “JRE MMA” podcast. During his appearance, Dillashaw said he’s still frustrated over what transpired (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It’s been rough, man. It’s a rough one to swallow on multiple reasons. It’s definitely been bugging me, but I’m good at keeping my mind off things and staying busy. I’m already back in the gym, doing business things and staying as busy as I can to keep my mind off it so I don’t want to punch a hole in the wall every time I walk by one.”

Dillashaw went on to say he’s hellbent on proving that UFC Brooklyn was a fluke:

“He’s been in talks with Hunter (Campbell) and Dana (White) I hope to figure out something soon, because I’ll fight tomorrow. I’ll fight Henry at whatever weight he wants. Obviously I would prefer ’25 because of all the work, and I want to show I know what I’m doing, and that this was a fluke.”

Do you think T.J. Dillashaw is being a poor sportsman or does he have a point?