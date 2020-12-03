Thursday, December 3, 2020

T.J. Dillashaw Expects Title Shot Against “Interim Champ” Petr Yan

By Clyde Aidoo
Dillashaw on
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

T.J. Dillashaw wants to regain the UFC bantamweight championship when he makes his return to competition in 2021.

Following his loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw, Dillashaw would suffer an even bigger loss: his ability to compete after testing positive for EPO. Prior to being sacked by the suspension, Dillashaw was well on his way to possibly becoming the consensus bantamweight GOAT. He was turning in one shining performance after another and was a two-time bantamweight champion who was going three years without a loss in the division at the time he was stripped. Being that he was not defeated for the championship prior to his suspension, Dillashaw believes he is the rightful holder of the bantamweight title and should receive a title shot when he makes his Octagon return.

“I want that title. I want it right away,” Dillashaw told ESPN. “Because you got a guy, Petr Yan, that beat someone for the belt that was 0-2 in the division. Jose Aldo had two losses, and he beat him for a title. So how are you calling yourself a champion? To me, you’re an interim champion. That belt has changed hands every fight. There’s no one who’s been sitting there, being dominant. That is my belt.”

T.J. Dillashaw will be eligible to return in January, but he would prefer his return fight to take place in March after spending the holidays with his family and tending to his business ventures. By then, Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling should have fought, and Dillashaw would like to have the winner without any tune-up fights. And with the financial freedom Dillashaw has earned inside and outside of the UFC, he feels no obligation to accept any fight he feels is beneath him.

“If it’s a fight that doesn’t make sense to me, I don’t need to take it,” Dillashaw said. “I’m sitting good, man. I’m comfortable with where I’m at. So it needs to make sense to me. It needs to get me motivated to fight.”

The former bantamweight champion would go on to say that he would be willing to fight a top-5 opponent if absolutely necessary, but he fully expects to be in a championship bout early next year against the winner of what he deems to be an interim title fight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling.

Do you think T.J. Dillashaw should get a title shot when he makes his return in 2021?

Latest MMA News

T.J. Dillashaw Expects Title Shot Against “Interim Champ” Petr Yan

UFC
T.J. Dillashaw wants to regain the UFC bantamweight championship when he makes his return to competition in 2021. Following his loss to Henry Cejudo at...
Read more

Anthony Smith ‘Would Love To Beat’ Luke Rockhold Up

UFC
Anthony Smith is still interested in making the Luke Rockhold fight happen. Before Rockhold made the move up to light heavyweight at UFC 239 against...
Read more

Khabib Nurmagomedov Has No Interest In Rematching Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier

UFC
If Khabib Nurmagomedov makes a comeback it will not be against Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier. After Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 he...
Read more

Rose Namajunas Opens Up On Overcoming Trauma From Conor McGregor’s Bus Attack

UFC
Rose Namajunas has opened up on the famous Conor McGregor bus attack. Before UFC 223, Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team slapped Artem Lobov. That caused...
Read more

Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov Set for UFC 259

UFC
Joseph Benavidez will be back in action at UFC 259 when he takes on another top flyweight contender in Askar Askarov. Joseph Benavidez has been...
Read more

Niko Price Suspended Six Months After Testing Positive for Marijuana

UFC
Niko Price has been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for six months after testing positive for marijuana. After UFC Vegas 11, Niko Price...
Read more

Alexander Volkanovski Plans On Being UFC Lightweight Champion

UFC
Alexander Volkanovski is enjoying the privileges of being the new king of the featherweight division, including the liberty to conquer another division when he's...
Read more

Fabricio Werdum Explains Decision to Sign With PFL

MMA
Fabricio Werdum loves the idea of competing multiple times a year, and he signed with the promotion that is best suited for this preference:...
Read more

Sponsored

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube