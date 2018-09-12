T.J. Dillashaw feels a bout with Henry Cejudo is what the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) truly wants.

Dillashaw is the reigning UFC bantamweight champion, while Cejudo is coming off an upset win over Demetrious Johnson to capture flyweight gold. After defeating “Mighty Mouse,” Cejudo called for a bout with Dillashaw and said he was willing to move up to challenge the 135-pound kingpin. Dillashaw appears open to the idea of a champion vs. champion clash.

T.J. Dillashaw Feels UFC is Hinting at Bout With Henry Cejudo

Dillashaw certainly isn’t out of opposition at bantamweight. Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes are considered front runners for the next title shot at 135 pounds. Still, Dillashaw appeared on the JRE MMA Show and expressed his belief that the UFC wants him to fight Cejudo (via MMAJunkie.com):

“There’s been nothing serious. There’s been hints, and we did a media tour together, and they put us on camera together and had us talk (expletive) to each other. They didn’t say that. Everything we do is real, but it’s like, ‘Oh, (expletive), this is what you guys want? If you think you can beat me then (expletive) you, man. Let’s do this (expletive).’”

Dillashaw is coming off a first-round knockout victory over Cody Garbrandt in their rematch last month. The bantamweight title bout headlined UFC 227. On that same night, Cejudo edged out Johnson via split decision. While giving Johnson an immediate flyweight title rematch seems like a no brainer, “Mighty Mouse” may need surgery for a partially torn LCL.

