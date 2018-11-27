T.J. Dillashaw: Flyweight Title A “Stepping Stone” for Legacy

T.J. Dillashaw will be battling Henry Cejudo at UFC 233 for the flyweight championship which takes place January 26th from the Honda City in Anaheim, California. The first time Dillashaw was tapped to challenge the reigning flyweight champion, then champion Demetrious Johnson claims to have set forth the stipulation that Dillashaw prove that he could make the required 125 mark and to be granted Dillashaw’s purse if he fell short of the mark prior to the fight. Henry Cejudo is not putting forth such a stipulation, and Lance Pugmire of the LA Times relayed comments from Dillashaw that assures that while the weight cut will not be easy, it will get done:

“I would say it’s going to be some work, but I’m excited about the work and I feel I’ll be in even better shape. It’s going to favor me,” Dillashaw is quoted as saying. Dillashaw is also on record saying that winning the flyweight championship is not of any special meaning to him other than be further proof of his current status on pound-for-pound pecking order:

“I’m going to continue to grow my legacy and this is just a stepping stone along the way,” Dillashaw said. “I believe I’m the greatest fighter on this planet right now and I’m going to continue to show it.”

Dillashaw stated earlier this month that the UFC is paying him handsomely to drop down to 125 in order to kill the flyweight division. There are have been multiple releases of fighters in the division and growing speculation about its future. Dillashaw’s recent comments and blasé attitude about the division do not serve to halt the rumors in the slightest.

