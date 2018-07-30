T.J. Dillashaw: Cody Garbrandt Deserves to Get His Ass Whopped Again

T.J. Dillashaw wants to serve up another loss on Cody Garbrandt’s record.

Dillashaw will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title against Garbrandt in a rematch from their encounter back in Nov. 2017. At UFC 217, Dillashaw defeated Garbrandt via TKO to become a two-time UFC bantamweight champion.

T.J. Dillashaw: “It’s Hard to be an Asshole When You Just Got Knocked Out”

Of course there’s a rivalry between Dillashaw and “No Love” due to the champion’s departure from Team Alpha Male. While there was a sizable amount of trash talking going on, that definitely seems to have decreased. At the very least, Garbrandt hasn’t been as vocal as he was going into the first battle.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Dillashaw gave his take on why that may be the case:

“This camp’s been a lot different, it’s been a lot quieter. It’s hard to be an asshole when you just got knocked out. It’s hard to be this big old tough guy when I just knocked you out. He hasn’t been running his mouth as much. I’m sure he will once we’re there, but nothing to the extent he was. And, look, the guy doesn’t even deserve a rematch. I’m gifting it to him. He doesn’t deserve (expletive). But he does deserve to get his ass whooped again and that’s what I’m most looking forward to.”

Dillashaw and Garbrandt will meet again this Saturday night (Aug. 4) inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The bantamweight title bout will headline UFC 227. Also set for the co-main event is a flyweight title rematch between 125-pound ruler Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo. MMA News will have live coverage of UFC 227.

When T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt lock up inside the Octagon once again, do you think mind games will play a factor, or does that all go out the window?