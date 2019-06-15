T.J. Dillashaw ‘Glad’ Henry Cejudo Beat Marlon Moraes At UFC 238

In the main event of UFC 238, Henry Cejudo was taking on Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title. There, the Olympic gold medalist in Cejudo was looking to become a champ-champ, as he was coming off of his 32-second knockout over TJ Dillashaw to defend the flyweight title.

Now, Cejudo was looking to do what Dillashaw tried and failed, and that is to become a champ-champ. Ultimately, the flyweight champion did just that as he beat Moraes by TKO. And, Dillashaw says he is glad Cejudo won the fight.

“I’m glad he won. I am. More power to the guy. He is doing great things. I knew it was going to be a close fight between the two,” TJ Dillashaw said to Chael Sonnen. “I thought Marlon Moraes is the more technical fighter, but I knew he didn’t have the gas tank. You can’t deal with a wrestler that’s got a gas tank eventually it was going to come. Cejudo has been looking better and better, his program has been better. I hope he holds onto the belt until the time I get back because obviously I really want that one back, so we will see.”

Dillashaw is currently suspended until January 2021. Then, it could make sense to run back Dillashaw-Cejudo 2. But, only time will tell if the Olympic gold medalist is still the bantamweight champion.

In the end, T.J. Dillashaw thought that is how the fight would go and is glad Cejudo came out on top.