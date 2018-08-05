T.J. Dillashaw doesn’t believe Cody Garbrandt can take the heat.

Dillashaw shared the Octagon with Garbrandt a second time last night (Aug. 4). Dillashaw put his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title on the line in the main event of UFC 227. The title clash was held inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

T.J. Dillashaw: I Really Don’t Believe Cody Garbrandt’s Got a Chin

Dillashaw once again scored a TKO victory over “No Love.” This time, Dillashaw finished the fight in the opening frame. Going into the bout, Dillashaw insisted that Garbrandt didn’t have a chin. After the fight, he stuck with his opinion (via MMAFighting.com):

“I think he has some technical problems that he needs to fix. And I really don’t believe he’s got a chin. He plays a dangerous game. He likes to get in there and he likes to slug it. We were planning on him throwing a right hand. Every time he throws a right hand, he drops his left. He’s looking to throw a left hook. He’s fast. He throws a big right, left hand. But he drops it to his pocket. So were planning on timing it.”

UFC 227 also featured a title bout in the co-main event. Henry Cejudo stunned Demetrious Johnson with a razor-thin split decision victory to capture the UFC flyweight title. This ends “Mighty Mouse’s” record-breaking UFC title defense streak. Johnson’s streak comes to an end at 11.

Also showcased on the UFC 227 main card was featherweight action. Cub Swanson was a big fan favorite in Los Angeles. Moicano shook off the fact that he was in enemy territory to earn a first-round submission win. After the fight, he called for a rematch with Brian Ortega. It’s a long shot as “T-City” will be waiting for Max Holloway to recover so he can get his featherweight title opportunity.

