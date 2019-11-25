T.J. Dillashaw On EPO Use: I Sold My Soul To The Devil

T.J. Dillashaw has explained how EPO entered his system and says he’s not making any excuses.

Following his failed bid at becoming a “champ-champ” against Henry Cejudo back in January, Dillashaw relinquished his UFC bantamweight title. Dillashaw was informed by USADA and the New York State Athletic Commission of adverse findings in his drug test. It turns out, EPO was found in his system and the former 135-pound king was suspended for two years. He won’t be eligible to compete again until Jan. 2021.

T.J. Dillashaw Talks Getting Popped For EPO

Dillashaw appeared on the latest edition of ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. On the show, Dillashaw opened up on how EPO entered his body and said he had no excuses (via MMAMania.com).

“I took an anemia medication called Procrit, which the main ingredient in it was Erythropoietin (EPO). It helps rebuild blood cells,” he said. “When you become anemic, your red blood cells start to plummet and you lose energy. I was on a super strict 1600-calorie day diet and working too hard. I pushed my body to extreme limits,” added Dillashaw.

“No excuses. I made the mistake of wanting to do something that hadn’t been done. I sold my soul to the devil and now I got to build myself back up and deal with it.”