T.J. Dillashaw doesn’t see Henry Cejudo as much of a threat to his wave of momentum.

At UFC 227, both Dillashaw and Cejudo walked out of the Staples Center with gold. Dillashaw successfully defended his bantamweight title in a rematch with Cody Garbrandt. Cejudo stunned the mixed martial arts world by defeating Demetrious Johnson to become the new UFC flyweight champion.

T.J. Dillashaw Sees Quick Finish Over Henry Cejudo

Cejudo called for a bout with Dillashaw after he defeated “Mighty Mouse.” Dillashaw has been open to the idea and expresses confidence in his ability to win that fight. He told James Lynch of Flo Combat that he’ll shut the lights off early:

“I was a little surprised that he was able to get the win. I thought Demetrious was gonna wipe the floor with him once again. I got to watch the fight a little bit while I was warming up. Demetrious didn’t look the same and for Henry to come out and call me out, I’m excited for it. I’ll shut that guy down in round one. I’m a way better fighter than he is, I’d like to go out there and prove it. And I wanna do it with his weight class. I don’t want the excuse of me being the bigger man because I’m not.”

Dillashaw vs. Cejudo isn’t official, but it could very well be the direction that the UFC is taking. Dillashaw believes the promotion tested the waters by sending the two on a media run.

