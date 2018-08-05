T.J. Dillashaw Reacts to Henry Cejudo’s UFC 227 Callout

T.J. Dillashaw reacts to newly crowned flyweight champion Henry Cejudo.

Dillashaw and Cejudo both competed in title bouts last night (Aug. 4) at UFC 227. Dillashaw retained his bantamweight championship with a first-round TKO win over Cody Garbrandt. Meanwhile, Cejudo stunned Demetrious Johnson to become the new 125-pound title holder in a razor-thin split decision win.

T.J. Dillashaw Reacts to Henry Cejudo

After Cejudo was crowned the flyweight champion, he called for a bout with the winner of Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt. He said he’s willing to move up to bantamweight and that the champion didn’t have to cut weight to make 125 pounds. When asked about the potential match-up on the spot by Joe Rogan, Dillashaw appeared open to the idea.

During the post-fight press conference, Dillashaw had a bit of a different outlook (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I don’t really think the guy would deserve it. … I mean, Joseph Benavidez just beat him. Yeah, (Benavidez) lost a split decision to (Sergio) Pettis, but I didn’t agree with that loss. So I think there’s a lot of stuff there, and he’s possibly got a trilogy with (Demetrious Johnson). I’m open to whatever, though. I’m not stepping away from a challenge, that’s for sure.”

UFC 227 provided a fun night of action. In addition to the two title fights, Renato Moicano played the role of spoiler in Los Angeles. Those in attendance at the Staples Center were in full support of Cub Swanson. Moicano didn’t let that impact his performance and he submitted Swanson in the first round.

MMA News has provided coverage of UFC 227. We’ve got you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Stick with us as we will continue to keep you up to speed on the fallout of UFC 227 as well as details on other events.

What do you think should be next for T.J. Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo?