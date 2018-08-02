T.J. Dillashaw responds to Cody Garbrandt calling him classless.

Dillashaw is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title against Garbrandt this Saturday night (Aug. 4). This will be the second title bout between these two. In their first encounter, Dillashaw earned a second-round TKO victory to become a two-time UFC bantamweight champion.

T.J. Dillashaw Responds to “Classless” Claims

During a recent open workout scrum, Garbrandt said that Dillashaw was classless and born with a silver spoon in his mouth. Dillashaw offered a response (via MMAFighting.com):

“Did you guys hear me on the mic after the fight? I had nothing but compliments for the guy. If anyone is classless, it went more in my direction. I wouldn’t say I grew up with a silver spoon. Yeah, I was very fortunate. I have a great family. I was raised the right way, my parents did a great job, I owe them everything. Without them, I’m not the man I am today. I don’t have maybe the typical fighter story of having to grow up rough. I grew up great. I had to work my ass off to get anything I wanted. My first vehicle I had to buy it myself and work to get it. My dad was really hard on me.”

UFC 227 will be held inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The co-main event will also feature a title rematch. Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson will look to extend his title defense record when he takes on Henry Cejudo. It didn’t even take three minutes for Johnson to finish Cejudo in their first encounter. It’ll be interesting to see what transpires in the rematch. Keep it locked on MMA News as we will provide live coverage of UFC 227.

